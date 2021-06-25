Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 26,746 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $374.19. The stock had a trading volume of 40,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,762. The firm has a market cap of $370.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.