Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 27,044 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.02. 12,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

