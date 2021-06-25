Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 370.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,993,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

MELI stock traded up $13.32 on Friday, hitting $1,555.71. 11,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,966. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,439.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4,975.29 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.