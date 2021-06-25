Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $369.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,504. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

