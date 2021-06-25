Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 17,753 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $171.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.34. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $169.19.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

