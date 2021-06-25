Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $8 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,000. Dell Technologies comprises 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

