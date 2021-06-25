Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 206,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,000. Comcast comprises 1.1% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.21. 206,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,334,022. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $257.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

