Quantis Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $117.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $12,674.37 and $117.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00165829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00098777 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,750.76 or 0.99834458 BTC.

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

