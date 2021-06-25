Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Quark has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $539.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 129.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,792,542 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

