Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.55. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 319,745 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

