Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.55. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 319,745 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.