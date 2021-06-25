QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $439.30 or 0.01327252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $70.18 million and $10.37 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00099159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00161057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,180.79 or 1.00249012 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

