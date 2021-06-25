Quiztok (QTCON) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $738,948.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,562,954 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

