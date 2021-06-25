QunQun (QUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $479,199.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. QunQun has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $479,199.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00590616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038266 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

