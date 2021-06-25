Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,035 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Qurate Retail worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.