Qwertycoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $825,087.92 and approximately $25.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

