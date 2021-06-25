R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Acquires $214,200.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,094,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,198. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $11,680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $3,971,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.