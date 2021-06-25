RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after buying an additional 147,084 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 261,284 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.