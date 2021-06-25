RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
RADA opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after buying an additional 147,084 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 261,284 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
