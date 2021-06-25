RAI Finance Trading Down 3.3% This Week (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $28.49 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00164507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00099576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,520.66 or 0.99466609 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,939,793 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

