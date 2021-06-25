Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $83,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.56. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

