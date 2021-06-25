Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 106,800 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $73,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. 130,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,713 shares of company stock worth $32,831,195. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

