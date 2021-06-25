Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 85,583 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of Oracle worth $173,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oracle by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 60,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 226,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

