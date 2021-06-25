Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $131,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 593,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 98,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.28. 119,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,438. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.