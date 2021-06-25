Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118,333 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $137,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,083,405 shares of company stock worth $2,670,206,136 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

WMT stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.33. 489,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.02 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.