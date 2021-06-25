Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $88,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $1,935,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 466,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.67. 59,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $295.40 and a 52 week high of $395.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.