Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $247.98 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $247,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.70. 68,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,694. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

