Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $91.47 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,867 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $91,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.96. 127,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,117. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

