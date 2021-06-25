Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $99.73 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $99,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

MRK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 282,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,418. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

