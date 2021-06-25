Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 110,655 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,655 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $105,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.13. 49,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.96. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $1,260,673. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.