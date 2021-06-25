Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $168,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,714,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,145,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 600,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,627,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 187,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

