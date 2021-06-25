Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 153,036 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153,036 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $190,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,385. The company has a market capitalization of $462.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.62. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

