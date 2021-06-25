Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 2,100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $102,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.19. 116,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,504. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

