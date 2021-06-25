Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 95,354 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,354 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.17% of Biogen worth $69,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.31. 53,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.