Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Rapid7 worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,701,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.