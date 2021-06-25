Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,874 ($24.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 39.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,814.16. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,364 ($17.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

