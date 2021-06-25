Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,874 ($24.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,814.16. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,364 ($17.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

