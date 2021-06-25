Raven Protocol Market Cap Tops $3.71 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $2,658.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00160060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00097025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,274.73 or 0.99463015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.