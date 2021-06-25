Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Tops $3.97 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.97 million and $2,959.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

