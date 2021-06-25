Ravencoin Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $457.02 million and approximately $35.61 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00021327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,071,165,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.