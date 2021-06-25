Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.14 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $170.30 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00010050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,837,710 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

