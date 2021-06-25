RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 740 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total value of $1,773,180.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $1,184,640.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $202.18. The company had a trading volume of 648,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.