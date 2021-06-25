REAL (REAL) Reaches Market Cap of $513,524.61

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One REAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $513,524.61 and $229.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REAL has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00586488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038483 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

