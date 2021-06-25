RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.44. RealNetworks shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 447,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

