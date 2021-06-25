Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shot up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $149.72 and last traded at $149.35. 3,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.35.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.60.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.