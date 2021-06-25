Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DS Smith (SMDS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DS Smith (LON: SMDS):

6/24/2021 – DS Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – DS Smith had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – DS Smith had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – DS Smith had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – DS Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

5/30/2021 – DS Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

LON SMDS traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 423.60 ($5.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,869,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. DS Smith Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.20.

Get DS Smith Plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.