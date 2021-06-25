Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE: SKM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

6/15/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

6/8/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

6/4/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

5/26/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

5/25/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

5/20/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

5/19/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

5/7/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37.

Get SK Telecom CoLtd alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom CoLtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom CoLtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.