Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kering (PPRUY)

6/23/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company's product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women's ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. "

6/10/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – Kering had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/5/2021 – Kering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/30/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/27/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PPRUY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.79. 31,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.89. Kering SA has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kering’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

