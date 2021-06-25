Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $102.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Simon Property Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Simon Property Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Simon Property Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

5/18/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $97.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

