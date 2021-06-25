Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/23/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $102.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 6/8/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Simon Property Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Simon Property Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Simon Property Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 5/18/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $97.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.
Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.72.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.