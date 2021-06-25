Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ASAZY):

6/24/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/18/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

5/3/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/29/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. 74,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

