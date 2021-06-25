Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) recently:

6/16/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.

6/16/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove to an “overweight” rating.

6/10/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/28/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/11/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

4/29/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

4/28/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 154,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,648. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

