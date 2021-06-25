Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

